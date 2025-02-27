IGP Islamabad orders transparent and merit-based investigations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting on Thursday at the Central Police Office with officers of the investigation wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over a meeting on Thursday at the Central Police Office with officers of the investigation wing.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib, investigation teams, and other senior officers.

He said the IGP Rizvi reviewed the investigation system and ongoing cases, directing officers to ensure efficient case resolution and the swift arrest of nominated suspects.

IGP Rizvi said investigations should be conducted using modern technology to meet the demands of the evolving era. Officers were instructed to ensure all cases are handled transparently and on merit.

IG further said the revamping of the investigation wing aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

"Criminal cases should be investigated thoroughly and fairly, ensuring transparency so that criminals can be brought to justice and crime eradicated from society," he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz