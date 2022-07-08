IGP Islamabad pays surprise visit to Security Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan suspended two police officials during surprise visit to administration block and different branches of security division.

Police spokesperson said IGP Islamabad along with DIG (Security) Hassan Raza checked the record and cleanliness of administration block and different branches. The IGP suspended Reader of SP Diplomatic, Sub-Inspector Tariq Mahmood due to lack of sanitation, cleanliness and for not maintaining official record while ASI Muhammad Ashraf was suspended for not wearing proper uniform.

The IGP also sought explanations from DSP Diplomatic Enclave Farooq Niazi and the staff officer there. "No laxity would be tolerated towards official duties and breach of discipline" he reiterated.

He further directed the DIG (Security) to strictly implement the enforcement policy and make computerized entry of persons entering the diplomatic enclave and keep a complete record of each person. He further directed to ensure the fingerprint attendance of all police personnel.