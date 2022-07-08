UrduPoint.com

IGP Islamabad Pays Surprise Visit To Security Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

IGP Islamabad pays surprise visit to Security Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan suspended two police officials during surprise visit to administration block and different branches of security division.

Police spokesperson said IGP Islamabad along with DIG (Security) Hassan Raza checked the record and cleanliness of administration block and different branches. The IGP suspended Reader of SP Diplomatic, Sub-Inspector Tariq Mahmood due to lack of sanitation, cleanliness and for not maintaining official record while ASI Muhammad Ashraf was suspended for not wearing proper uniform.

The IGP also sought explanations from DSP Diplomatic Enclave Farooq Niazi and the staff officer there. "No laxity would be tolerated towards official duties and breach of discipline" he reiterated.

He further directed the DIG (Security) to strictly implement the enforcement policy and make computerized entry of persons entering the diplomatic enclave and keep a complete record of each person. He further directed to ensure the fingerprint attendance of all police personnel.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

1 hour ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

3 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.