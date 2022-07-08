IGP Islamabad pays surprise visit to Security Division, suspends two officials

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan here on Friday paid a surprise visit to the administration block and different branches of the security division.

A spokesperson of Islamabad police said that IGP Islamabad along with DIG (Security) Hassan Raza checked the cleanliness of the administration block and different branches.

The IGP, he said, suspended Reader of SP Diplomatic, Sub-Inspector Tariq Mahmood due to lack of sanitation, and cleanliness and for not maintaining an official record while ASI Muhammad Ashraf was suspended for not wearing a proper uniform.

The IGP also sought explanations from DSP Diplomatic Farooq Niazi and the staff officer of SP Diplomatic. "No laxity would be tolerated towards official duties and breach of discipline" he reiterated.

He directed the DIG (Security) to strictly implement the enforcement policy and make computerized entry of persons entering the diplomatic enclave and keep a complete record of each person.

He also directed to ensure the fingerprint attendance of police personnel.