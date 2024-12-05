IGP Islamabad reviews Anti-Riot Unit, Safe City performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Thursday chaired important meetings at the Central Police Office (CPO) and Safe City.

A police spokesman told APP that the DIG Headquarters, Security Mohammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar and other senior police officers were present in the meetings.

The IGP Islamabad reviewed the performance, available resources, and current strength of the Anti-Riot Unit. He issued orders to improve the efficiency of the to address illegal gatherings and sit-ins in the Federal capital.

He emphasized that the strength of the Anti-Riot Unit should be increased, and that young police officers should be provided with the best training and additional resources as part of this unit.

IGP Islamabad also reviewed the installation and performance of Safe City cameras. DG Safe City, along with the IT staff, briefed the IGP on the citywide camera surveillance system and highlighted the role of Safe City in crime prevention through surveillance and the number of cameras in operation.

IGP Rizvi said that the scope of Safe City Islamabad should be expanded, and its services should be improved.

He further emphasized that faulty cameras at key locations in the federal capital should be repaired as soon as possible.