IGP Islamabad Reviews Operations And Safe City Performance, Issues Key Directives
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP)Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired meetings with Operations Division and Safe City Islamabad officers on Sunday.
A police spokesperson told APP the meeting was attended by AIG Investigation/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SSP Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, SP Sadar Zone Khan Zeb, SP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi, and other police officers.
He said during these meetings, IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of the Operations Division and Safe City Islamabad. IG Rizvi issued directives to all officers to conduct a systematic crackdown on criminal gangs across the district and to intensify operations against drug peddlers as part of the ongoing "Nash Ab Nahi" movement.
IG Rizvi emphasized the importance of preventing crimes and ensuring timely arrests by effectively tracking criminal elements. IGP Islamabad also ordered a crackdown on absconders, proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals.
Furthermore, IG held a separate meeting with the technical team of Safe City. He instructed them to further enhance the performance of various software systems to improve services for citizens and to strengthen control over criminal activities.
Recent Stories
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad reviews operations and safe city performance, issues key directives3 minutes ago
-
Pashto writers visit Hindko Academy, praise research body for work & achievements12 minutes ago
-
9 khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagnments in North Waziristan: ISPR13 minutes ago
-
Part of GT Road to be turned into a tourism corridor13 minutes ago
-
ITP officer martyred in attack; a suspect arrested22 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews Bulleh Shah shrine construction progress22 minutes ago
-
Malala calls for global commitment to girls' education22 minutes ago
-
Murder accused killed in shooting with police23 minutes ago
-
PM hails security forces operation against Khawarij23 minutes ago
-
Media literacy vital to fight back disinformation: speakers42 minutes ago
-
DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens42 minutes ago
-
Kite seller arrested43 minutes ago