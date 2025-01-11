IGP Islamabad Reviews Performance, Sets Goals For Crime-free 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a series of high-level meetings on Friday at the Central Police Office (CPO) late at night, attended by senior officers including DIG Syed Ali Raza, DIG Headquarters Muhammad Jawad Tariq and DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar.
A police spokesperson told APP that during these meetings, the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all divisions and the progress reports of their departments. Rizvi issued orders to the officers to make Islamabad crime-free in 2025, ensuring the full protection of its citizens. IG emphasized that officers should effectively use modern technology to safeguard the public and eliminate criminal elements in accordance with contemporary requirements.
IGP Rizvi also set new targets to enhance the performance of the Dolphin Squad. IG urged officers to further improve the squad's effectiveness by ensuring efficient patrolling and a prompt response to emergency calls across Islamabad.
Additionally, he assigned important tasks to the officers, providing them with specific time frames.
Furthermore, the IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU). IG issued orders to align the CTD and ARU with modern technology and counter-terrorism strategies, aimed at maintaining law and order. IG Rizvi stressed that all officers should perform their duties diligently to ensure the protection of public life and property while maintaining peace throughout the city. The protection of citizens' lives and property is the top priority of Islamabad Police, he added.
IGP Rizvi also assessed the performance of the Capital Police College (CPC) Islamabad and issued orders to SP Tahir Khan to include IT and modern technology training courses as part of various police training programs, along with a focus on the moral training of officers.
