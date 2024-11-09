Open Menu

IGP Islamabad Rizvi Holds Khuli Katchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

IGP Islamabad Rizvi holds khuli katchery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

During the katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution, a public relation officer told APP.

IG said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Any citizen facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, IG said.

IG Rizvi further directed the concerned officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens.

The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, IG added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

57 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 hour ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

21 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

22 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

22 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan