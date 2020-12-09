IGP Islamabad seeks a week time for recovery of 14-year-old abducted girl

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to recover abducted 14-year-old girl Rukhsana kidnapped from the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to recover abducted 14-year-old girl Rukhsana kidnapped from the Federal capital.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case, filed by accused involved in abduction of two girls from Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the plaintiff's counsel said a case had been registered against the accused Imran in the police station Koral. The accused and his brother kidnapped two girls, he added.

He said 18-year-old girl Naseem was rescued from Thalian Interchange after Imran's arrest. The accused also raped the recovered girl during abduction, he added.

Justice Manzoor Malik ordered IGP Islamabad to immediately rescue the other girl.

The IGP Islamabad requested the court to grant him a week's time for recovery of the abducted girl.

Earlier, the accused's lawyer requested the court to release the accused on bail.

To this, the court ordered that first the second girl should be recovered and then the bail application would be decide.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 17.