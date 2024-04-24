Open Menu

IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations Visit PS Sabzi Mandi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with SSP Operations, on Wednesday visited Sabzi Mandi Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with SSP Operations, on Wednesday visited Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

A public relations officer said that the IGP Islamabad assessed the performance of the police station and night patrolling.

He issued directives to improve the environment of the police station and issued instructions for decoration and beautification.

He asserted that all police stations will be equipped with modern facilities, citizens’ complaints will be addressed, and every possible facility will be provided to them.

He further directed that no citizen's request should be delayed, and the implementation of travel Eye software should be prioritized in all police stations. All staff should ensure biometric attendance.

He also instructed police officers to transfer confiscated vehicles and motorcycles from police stations within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

7 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

7 minutes ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

7 minutes ago
 No communication gap among players, asserts Babar ..

No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' pric ..

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

11 minutes ago
 Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

8 minutes ago
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

11 minutes ago
 AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

6 minutes ago
 SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in ..

SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan