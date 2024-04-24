IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations Visit PS Sabzi Mandi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with SSP Operations, on Wednesday visited Sabzi Mandi Police Station
A public relations officer said that the IGP Islamabad assessed the performance of the police station and night patrolling.
He issued directives to improve the environment of the police station and issued instructions for decoration and beautification.
He asserted that all police stations will be equipped with modern facilities, citizens’ complaints will be addressed, and every possible facility will be provided to them.
He further directed that no citizen's request should be delayed, and the implementation of travel Eye software should be prioritized in all police stations. All staff should ensure biometric attendance.
He also instructed police officers to transfer confiscated vehicles and motorcycles from police stations within 24 hours.
