IGP Islamabad Stresses Right-sizing, Performance Reviews In Commanders’ Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a conference of operational commanders on Wednesday at the Safe City Headquarters, attended by all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a conference of operational commanders on Wednesday at the Safe City Headquarters, attended by all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.
A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all police units over the last 15 days. He said performance audits were conducted, weaknesses identified, and plans set to establish performance indicators for improving unit efficiency.
IG further mentioned that the implementation of right-sizing of officers and the proper utilization of resources has been initiated in all units. In the future, reports will be requested from independent sources for each unit.
IGP Rizvi emphasized that, from now on, DIGs will be responsible for each division. All commanders will review the performance of their subordinates on a weekly basis.
All zonal SPs are required to personally hear the complainants in serious crime cases. He reprimanded the city zone officers for poor performance and directed them to further improve their performance.
IGP Rizvi also highlighted that the quality of investigations needs significant improvement. Future postings will be based solely on departmental expertise and experience. Officials exhibiting corruption or incompetence will face departmental punishment, with no exceptions. However, officers who perform well will be recognized with appreciation certificates and prizes.
IG issued instructions to the officers to improve the traffic system in the city. There will be zero tolerance for those involved in corruption, organized crime, or unethical activities.
All officers are instructed to take strong action against those involved in drug trafficking and kite flying.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference5 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre5 minutes ago
-
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders5 minutes ago
-
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 19 minutes ago
-
Tanveer Machi gang busted9 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders9 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners9 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma9 minutes ago
-
10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected as Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK9 minutes ago
-
BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi visits GSAE Technical School Gulbahar8 minutes ago