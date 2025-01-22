IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a conference of operational commanders on Wednesday at the Safe City Headquarters, attended by all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a conference of operational commanders on Wednesday at the Safe City Headquarters, attended by all DIGs, AIGs, SSPs, and SPs.

A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of all police units over the last 15 days. He said performance audits were conducted, weaknesses identified, and plans set to establish performance indicators for improving unit efficiency.

IG further mentioned that the implementation of right-sizing of officers and the proper utilization of resources has been initiated in all units. In the future, reports will be requested from independent sources for each unit.

IGP Rizvi emphasized that, from now on, DIGs will be responsible for each division. All commanders will review the performance of their subordinates on a weekly basis.

All zonal SPs are required to personally hear the complainants in serious crime cases. He reprimanded the city zone officers for poor performance and directed them to further improve their performance.

IGP Rizvi also highlighted that the quality of investigations needs significant improvement. Future postings will be based solely on departmental expertise and experience. Officials exhibiting corruption or incompetence will face departmental punishment, with no exceptions. However, officers who perform well will be recognized with appreciation certificates and prizes.

IG issued instructions to the officers to improve the traffic system in the city. There will be zero tolerance for those involved in corruption, organized crime, or unethical activities.

All officers are instructed to take strong action against those involved in drug trafficking and kite flying.

