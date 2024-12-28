IGP Islamabad To Resolve Public Grievances On Priority
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public grievances during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public grievances during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Saturday.
A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG listened the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery.
My office is always open for my citizens, he said.
Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
Recent Stories
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
EU urges 'swift, independent' probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Gaza child amputees get new limbs but can't shake war trauma
Pakistan launches ambitious Carbon Market Policy to combat climate change
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various p ..
FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority2 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif10 minutes ago
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched39 minutes ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister39 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad59 minutes ago
-
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah59 minutes ago
-
Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop59 minutes ago
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division1 hour ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta1 hour ago
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine1 hour ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife1 hour ago