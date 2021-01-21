UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Islamabad Visits Counter Terrorism Department

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

IGP Islamabad visits Counter Terrorism Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police and appreciated its overall performance.

He said that CTD has the eligibility to curb activities of anti-social elements and Islamabad police is proud of it.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations), Assistant Inspector General (AIG) (Establishment), AIG (Operations), AIG (General), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Headquarters), SSP (CTD), Director Safe City and Superintendent of Police (CTD) also accompanied him during this visit.

SSP (CTD) briefed the IGP about the performance of the department. The IGP said role of CTD was very crucial in maintaining law and order and prevention of terrorism related activities.

He directed to conduct refresher courses for the CTD personnel and ensure their capacity building on affairs related to intelligence. The IGP also visited dispensary and recreation room established for the welfare of the policemen.

DIG (Operations) presented souvenir to the IGP Islamabad on behalf of CTD.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Visit

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

49 minutes ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

51 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.