IGP Islamabad visits Counter Terrorism Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police and appreciated its overall performance.

He said that CTD has the eligibility to curb activities of anti-social elements and Islamabad police is proud of it.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations), Assistant Inspector General (AIG) (Establishment), AIG (Operations), AIG (General), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Headquarters), SSP (CTD), Director Safe City and Superintendent of Police (CTD) also accompanied him during this visit.

SSP (CTD) briefed the IGP about the performance of the department. The IGP said role of CTD was very crucial in maintaining law and order and prevention of terrorism related activities.

He directed to conduct refresher courses for the CTD personnel and ensure their capacity building on affairs related to intelligence. The IGP also visited dispensary and recreation room established for the welfare of the policemen.

DIG (Operations) presented souvenir to the IGP Islamabad on behalf of CTD.