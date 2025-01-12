IGP Islamabad visits safe city, vows to enhance surveillance and performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited various departments of Safe City Islamabad to review their performance, on Sunday.

An official told APP that the IGP Rizvi inquired with the Director Technical at Safe City Islamabad about the performance of surveillance cameras, the command and control center and other departments. He issued directives to further improve the performance of Safe City Islamabad.

IG Rizvi also emphasized that he intends to make Safe City Islamabad the best model of its kind.

He said that this project should incorporate the latest systems to ensure the safety of Islamabad.

Additionally, the number of surveillance cameras in the Federal capital is increasing, ensuring that no area in Islamabad will be beyond the reach of the cameras.

IG Rizvi also mentioned that software development teams have been established at Safe City Islamabad to update existing software and create