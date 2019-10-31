IGP Islamabad visits various areas to review security arrangements

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday visited various areas of the city, reviewed overall security arrangements and also had an aerial view of the venue of Azadi March through helicopter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday visited various areas of the city, reviewed overall security arrangements and also had an aerial view of the venue of Azadi March through helicopter.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, officials of district administration and Islamabad police also accompanied him and reviewed overall arrangements at Azadi March venue, Zero Point, Faizabad, G-8 and other areas.

IGP Islamabad met with the security personnel to encourage them and gave them directions as how to ensure effective duties. He said that Islamabad police are very much ready to tackle any kind of situation.

The police chief said that his entire force was committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens as per law.