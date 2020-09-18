IGP issues directions for swift movement of ambulances on highways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed that traffic police teams should ensure measures for swift movement of ambulances on priority basis on highways in all the districts of the province and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also monitor the measures in this regard.

He directed that ambulances carrying patients should not be stopped unnecessarily at police checkpoints as such vehicles should be allowed to leave immediately after confirmation of medical emergency. All police vehicles passing through the roads should clear the road for ambulances without delay and clear the traffic signals to give way to the ambulances transporting patients to the hospital.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore and a letter had been issued in this regard.

As per the details, the letter directed the regional and district police officers to immediately clear the road for the arrival of ambulances at the place of medical emergency and in case of road blockade or violation of one way on two lane roads should also be overlooked to protect the life of the patient.

He further said that in case of a traffic accident, it was the responsibility of the police to clear the scene for traffic as soon as possible while providing all possible assistance to the ambulances and medical personnel to perform their duties on the highways. SOPs should be implemented in all cases.