UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Issues Directions For Swift Movement Of Ambulances On Highways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

IGP issues directions for swift movement of ambulances on highways

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed that traffic police teams should ensure measures for swift movement of ambulances on priority basis on highways in all the districts of the province and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also monitor the measures in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed that traffic police teams should ensure measures for swift movement of ambulances on priority basis on highways in all the districts of the province and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also monitor the measures in this regard.

He directed that ambulances carrying patients should not be stopped unnecessarily at police checkpoints as such vehicles should be allowed to leave immediately after confirmation of medical emergency. All police vehicles passing through the roads should clear the road for ambulances without delay and clear the traffic signals to give way to the ambulances transporting patients to the hospital.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore and a letter had been issued in this regard.

As per the details, the letter directed the regional and district police officers to immediately clear the road for the arrival of ambulances at the place of medical emergency and in case of road blockade or violation of one way on two lane roads should also be overlooked to protect the life of the patient.

He further said that in case of a traffic accident, it was the responsibility of the police to clear the scene for traffic as soon as possible while providing all possible assistance to the ambulances and medical personnel to perform their duties on the highways. SOPs should be implemented in all cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Police Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Urges West Move to Halt Israeli Strikes on ..

2 minutes ago

Acting Vice Chancellor Sindh University congratula ..

2 minutes ago

Policeman commits suicide in Sibi

2 minutes ago

Haftar's LNA Begins Intra-Libyan Dialogue With Par ..

5 minutes ago

Russian General Staff Notes Growing Incidence of S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.