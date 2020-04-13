IGP issues directions to police force for prevention of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has issued directions for implementation of preventive and precautionary measures by the police in the wake of rising danger of coronavirus.

DIG Welfare Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui has sent a letter to all regional police offices (RPOs), district police offices (DPOs) and unit chiefs of police in which all precautionary measures have been written for strict implementation.

An awareness ceremony was aslo held at Central Police Office here on Monday in order to prevent police employees form danger of coronavirus.

Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed the police officials regarding precautionary measures regarding coronavirus and also directed them to strictly implement it.

He said that any police officers and officials suffering from cough, flu or fever should cover their mouth and nose with surgical masks and also avoid hugging and handshaking and close contact with each other.

The persons affected by flu and cough should be kept at distance of three feet, undue movement to crowded areas should be avoided. Nose, mouth and eyes should not be touched with hands. The virus enters the human body through nose, mouth and eyes. Hands should be washed with soap again and again for 20 seconds.

Sanitizers should be used for disinfecting hands and preventing them from germs.

Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran, along with other senior officers and officials from different branches of CPO, were also present.