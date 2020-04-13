UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Issues Directions To Police Force For Prevention Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

IGP issues directions to police force for prevention of coronavirus

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has issued directions for implementation of preventive and precautionary measures by the police in the wake of rising danger of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has issued directions for implementation of preventive and precautionary measures by the police in the wake of rising danger of coronavirus.

DIG Welfare Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui has sent a letter to all regional police offices (RPOs), district police offices (DPOs) and unit chiefs of police in which all precautionary measures have been written for strict implementation.

An awareness ceremony was aslo held at Central Police Office here on Monday in order to prevent police employees form danger of coronavirus.

Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed the police officials regarding precautionary measures regarding coronavirus and also directed them to strictly implement it.

He said that any police officers and officials suffering from cough, flu or fever should cover their mouth and nose with surgical masks and also avoid hugging and handshaking and close contact with each other.

The persons affected by flu and cough should be kept at distance of three feet, undue movement to crowded areas should be avoided. Nose, mouth and eyes should not be touched with hands. The virus enters the human body through nose, mouth and eyes. Hands should be washed with soap again and again for 20 seconds.

Sanitizers should be used for disinfecting hands and preventing them from germs.

Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran, along with other senior officers and officials from different branches of CPO, were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

1 minute ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 871 poi ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Honors Women's Contribution to Fight ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu district to procure 5000 metric tons wheat: ..

2 minutes ago

Civil society, private sector urged to join 'Keep ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 13 Apr 2020

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.