IGP Issues "displeasure Letters" To Two SDPOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has issued "displeasure letters" to the two Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) for not following the time line given for resolving the complaints received during the "Khuli Kachehri" (open court).

During the open court proceeding, he also warned the Station House Officer of Khana Police Station for his performance.

"Khuli Kachehri" has become a main feature of Islamabad Police wherein the IGP listened to the public as well as police officials' issues.

On Thursday, it was attended by 26 citizens and police officials whose complaints were marked to the officers concerned. The IGP also directed the officers concerned to resolve the complaints within a given rime frame.

The IGP approved three months leave of an injured official and ordered to give him Rs.

20,000 as a welfare fund. He also ordered to give welfare fund amounting to Rs. 20,000 each of the two officials.

On the occasion, Ahsan Younus said the police was committed to resolve public grievances on priority and secure the lives and properties of the citizens.

"We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority" the IGP maintained.

He strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was in full swing.

IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

