IGP Issues Notification Regarding Reduction In Duration Of Training Courses For Probationary Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Inspector General of Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday took a major step regarding the training courses of probationary officers, under which the duration of the courses has been reduced

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued a notification to amend the course of promotion for probationary ASIs and Sub-inspectors.

According to the details, the duration of the A, B, and C courses has been reduced to one month, while the duration of the D course has been reduced to six months. Officers recruited as direct upper subordinates will be confirmed after completing a probationary period of three years.

The direct sub-inspector recruits under the P-cadet quota will not have to repeat the training and A, B, C, and D courses.

These officers will be given refresher courses of two and a half months in police stations as sub-inspectors; they will spend three years as probationers.

ASIs who have not completed their practical training will complete their practical training upon being recruited as sub-inspectors.

The IG Punjab issued a notification amending the police rules and sent it to all the officers.

Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a good step for the welfare of retired police personnel. According to the details, a special tab has been added to the Punjab Police (HRMIS) App for retired police officers.

Retired police officers can use the online forum to solve other professional problems, including pension.

Retired police personnel will not have to visit offices to solve their problems; with this initiative, the problems of retired police personnel will be dealt with on a priority basis.

