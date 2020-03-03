IGP issues orders for smooth functioning of Khidmat Markaz Global Portal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Tuesday issued orders for smooth functioning of Khidmat Markaz Global Portal and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

In this regard, Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB) of the Central Police Office (CPO) has issued standing order in the light of the directions. The notification bearing detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been sent from Additional IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, all Regional Police Officer (RPOs), Additional Inspector General of Police, Special Branch Punjab, City Police Officers (CPOs) and all District Police Officers (DPOs).

Through the Global Portal, Pakistanis living in foreign countries would be able to get six facilities including verification of national status, acquisition of character certificate, registrations of tenants, registration of crime report, acquisition of copy of FIR and verification of employees, which will be sought by online process.

The applicant would have to appear personally or some family member would represent his/her case in the embassy with his/her written consent. The applicant should present all required documents at the embassy, to let the designated official fill in applicant's complete personal details.

Embassy's Overseas Pakistani desk/or designated official will take applicant's picture with white/blue background. Applicant's details will be added in the system such as name, passport number/NIC etc. and the Embassy's designated official will upload the scans of required documents along with a family member's details (name, contact number, address) for verification.

On completion of the application form, the request would be submitted to the PKM-Global portal. The Punjab police would receive the request at Central Police Office, from where it would be conveyed to Special Branch Head Office, within 24 hours. The Special Branch will send the application to the region concerned, within 24 hours, for physical/on ground verification.

On successful verification, a notification would appear in the Embassy concerned log-in of PKM-Global Portal. The embassy would get the printout of the verification certificate and also put its stamp on the certificate. The embassy would hand over the report to the Machine Readable Passport Section of the Embassy or the applicant, as the case may be. The applicant can collect the verification receipt from the embassy or a blood relation could also collect the document, with applicant's written consent.