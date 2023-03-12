UrduPoint.com

IGP Issues Orders To Resolve People's Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited the 1787 Complaint Centre and after listening to the calls received from the citizens, issued orders to provide immediate relief.

On the call from Sheikhupura, IG Punjab ordered RPO Sheikhupura to solve the citizen's problem under personal supervision.

IG Punjab directed the RPOs Multan and Faisalabad to resolve the complaints of the citizens under their supervision and provide relief.

He directed that all the districts should regularly send him detailed reports of actions taken on the cases referred from the Central Police Office. He said that all the DPOs should self-monitor the action on the calls referred from the 1787 complaint center.

He warned that the supervisory officers who showed irresponsibility in resolving the complaints of the citizens should be removed from the field posting.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers on the occasion of visiting 1787 Complaint Center at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab ordered to solve the problems of the citizens on the calls received from different districts and gave immediate relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the wife of the Special Branch official who passed away during service assured to resolve the case of the deceased's pension as soon as possible.

Dr. Usman Anwar sent the said case to Additional IG Special Branch. He said that the case would be dealt with as soon as possible and all possible relief would be given to the family of the deceased official and the children of the deceased official would be given the best education, job on family quota and other facilities, he added.

IG Punjab said that he was personally monitoring all the ongoing measures for the welfare of police personnel and was in touch with the families of martyrs and Ghazis.

IG Punjab said that the 1787 complaint system has been made more active for solving the problems of the citizens and for the welfare of the force, so if any citizen, policeman or his family has any problem, they can directly contact me through 1787.

