IGP issues over Rs 1.8m for treatment of employees, their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released over 1.8 million rupees for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses.

According to the details of the fund distribution, 1 million rupees were given to the Head Constable Mohammad Aqeel for a kidney transplant, 200,000 rupees for Driver Head Constable Tariq Ali for surgery, 125,000 rupees for CTD Constable Amjad Abbas for cancer treatment.

Similarly, 100,000 rupees were allocated for Junior Clerk Muhammad Shafique from Lahore for the treatment of his wife and son, while 100,000 rupees each were released for Trainee Sub-Inspector Sanam Farooq for an operation, and retired Sub-Inspector Faiz Ahmad for cancer treatment.

Senior Traffic Warden Muhammad Khan was granted 100,000 rupees for the treatment of his wife and son, and Lady Head Constable Faiza Ali was allocated 70,000 rupees for surgery.

The IG Punjab approved the funds release after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. He mentioned that, under MOUs with various institutions, modern healthcare facilities are also being provided to employees for treatment.