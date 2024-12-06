IGP Issues Over Rs. 3.7m For Medical Expenses Of Police Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the best medical treatment and rehabilitation of injured personnel on duty
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the best medical treatment and rehabilitation of injured personnel on duty.
In this regard, the IGP issued over Rs. 37 lakh for the medical expenses of brave personnel.
According to details, Rs. 1.5 million were released for the medical expenses of injured Constable Adnan Nasir from Rawalpindi, Rs. 1.5 million for injured Constable Muhammad Bilal Javed from Bahawalpur, and Rs. 2.5 lakh for injured Constable Amir Mahmood from Lahore. Rs. 1 lakh each was allocated for the treatment of injured Head Constable Muhammad Nasrullah from Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Farooq from Multan. Rs. 1 lakh each was also allocated for the medical expenses of Muhammad Ismail from Lodhran and Muhammad Irfan from Gujranwala.
Injured Constable Muhammad Naveed from Sheikhupura was granted a CC1 certificate and Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that these police personnel were injured while engaging in encounters with robbers and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.
The IGP emphasized that the health and welfare of injured officers and personnel is a top priority, Punjab Police is ensuring all possible measures for the treatment of injured officers and personnel through welfare resources.
He also directed that RPOs and DPOs should leave no stone unturned in ensuring the swift recovery of injured personnel.
Recent Stories
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints
ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Romania's top court scraps presidential election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan7 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues1 minute ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz1 minute ago
-
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released1 minute ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA10 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints9 minutes ago
-
ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Woman found hanged10 minutes ago
-
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur23 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases23 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours36 minutes ago