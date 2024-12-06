IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the best medical treatment and rehabilitation of injured personnel on duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the best medical treatment and rehabilitation of injured personnel on duty.

In this regard, the IGP issued over Rs. 37 lakh for the medical expenses of brave personnel.

According to details, Rs. 1.5 million were released for the medical expenses of injured Constable Adnan Nasir from Rawalpindi, Rs. 1.5 million for injured Constable Muhammad Bilal Javed from Bahawalpur, and Rs. 2.5 lakh for injured Constable Amir Mahmood from Lahore. Rs. 1 lakh each was allocated for the treatment of injured Head Constable Muhammad Nasrullah from Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Farooq from Multan. Rs. 1 lakh each was also allocated for the medical expenses of Muhammad Ismail from Lodhran and Muhammad Irfan from Gujranwala.

Injured Constable Muhammad Naveed from Sheikhupura was granted a CC1 certificate and Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that these police personnel were injured while engaging in encounters with robbers and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

The IGP emphasized that the health and welfare of injured officers and personnel is a top priority, Punjab Police is ensuring all possible measures for the treatment of injured officers and personnel through welfare resources.

He also directed that RPOs and DPOs should leave no stone unturned in ensuring the swift recovery of injured personnel.