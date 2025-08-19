Open Menu

IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops' Requests

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On Inspector Anjum Tauqeer’s request for promotion, the Additional IG Punjab was directed to provide relief. On Sub-Inspector Sohail Zafar’s promotion request, the DIG Establishment-I was directed to provide relief.

Similarly, on Sub-Inspector Mansoor Khalid’s promotion request, the DIG Establishment-I was also directed to take relief measures. On Assistant Sub-Inspector Hameed Sultan’s request for financial assistance, the DIG Welfare and Finance was instructed to provide the required relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

