IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On the request of the father of martyred Constable Haider Ali Hussain, IGP Punjab directed DIG Welfare & Finance to provide relief. On the transfer request of Head Constable Mudasar Farooq, IGP directed DIG Establishment-II to provide relief.

On the transfer cancellation request of Assistant Khalid Mehmood, IGP Punjab directed AIG Admin & Security to provide relief. On the regularisation requests of three psychologists, Dr. Nafjah Fatima, Nazia Parveen and Musarrat Yasmeen, IGP directed Additional IG Welfare & Finance to provide relief. On the promotion requests of four Sub-Inspectors Atif Majeed, Waseem Ahmad, Kaleem Ullah and Badar Zaheer, IG Punjab directed Additional IG Punjab to provide relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.