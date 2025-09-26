Open Menu

IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops' Requests

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On DSP Nasrullah Bhatti’s request for transfer, DIG Headquarters was directed to provide relief.

On Constable Muhammad Umair’s request for financial assistance, Additional IG Welfare and Finance was instructed to take necessary action. Similarly, in response to petitioner Habib-ur-Rehman’s request to declare his father a martyr, Additional IG Welfare and Finance was also directed to provide relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

