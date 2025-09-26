IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops' Requests
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On DSP Nasrullah Bhatti’s request for transfer, DIG Headquarters was directed to provide relief.
On Constable Muhammad Umair’s request for financial assistance, Additional IG Welfare and Finance was instructed to take necessary action. Similarly, in response to petitioner Habib-ur-Rehman’s request to declare his father a martyr, Additional IG Welfare and Finance was also directed to provide relief.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops' requests8 minutes ago
-
Relief, not politics, must be priority after floods, says PPP’s Ali Qasim Gilani8 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz–President Trump meeting widely hailed as milestone in Pak-US relations28 minutes ago
-
MPA Saadia meets commissioner, DC to discuss flood relief38 minutes ago
-
Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for KP LG by-elections set for Sept 2938 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders restoring streetlights38 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict in domestic dispute case38 minutes ago
-
SSC Second annual exams to commence from Sep 2948 minutes ago
-
Teenager hit to death by rickshaw48 minutes ago
-
CTP all set to remove illegal ‘vehicles Jumma Bazaar’ on Murree Road48 minutes ago
-
ITP launch online e-learners permit for citizens’ convenience48 minutes ago
-
PFA busts fake khoya, synthetic milk operation in Luddan48 minutes ago