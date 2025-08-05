IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops Requests
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, on the request of DSP Allah Yar Saifi for transfer, DIG Headquarters Punjab was directed to provide relief. On the request of Senior Clerk Farhan Ahmad for transfer, DIG SPU was directed to provide relief. On the application of the widow of deceased ASI Muhammad Mansha, DIG Welfare and Finance was directed to provide relief.
On the request of Constable Muhammad Ramzan, Additional IG CCD was directed to provide relief. On the application for medical financial assistance by Ghazi Constable Adnan Ashraf, DIG Welfare and Finance was directed to provide relief. On the application of the mother of Driver Constable Imran, SP Cantt Lahore was directed to provide relief. On the application for medical financial assistance by Constable Muhammad Asif, DIG Welfare and Finance was directed to provide relief.
The IGP also issued directives on other applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare.
