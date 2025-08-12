IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Dr. Usman responded to several requests during the meeting, on the promotion requests of six Sub-Inspectors, the IGP directed DIG Establishment-II to take necessary action. In response to Data Entry Operator Asif Hameed’s request for official residence, the IGP instructed AIG Development to provide relief. On the request of the sister of the late DSP Saifullah Khan, the IGP directed RPO Bahawalpur to offer assistance. Regarding the promotion request of Inspector Muhammad Akmal, the IGP directed the Additional IG Punjab to take appropriate action.

For the ACR request of DSP Saifullah Bhatti, the IGP instructed AIG Discipline to provide relief. On the request of the wife of martyred Constable Amir Mushtaq, the IGP directed DIG Welfare and Finance to ensure necessary support. Regarding the transfer request of Constable Majid Ali, the IGP instructed DIG Establishment-II to process the request. On Constable Ghulam Mustafa’s request for financial assistance, the IGP directed DIG Welfare and Finance to provide relief. For the transfer request of Constable Muhammad Farooq, the IGP again directed DIG Establishment-II to take appropriate action.

Dr. Usman Anwar also issued instructions on several other matters related to discipline, administration, promotion, and welfare.