IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops Requests
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:43 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families and listened to their problems and issued orders for immediate relief.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Dr. Usman responded to several requests during the meeting, on the promotion requests of six Sub-Inspectors, the IGP directed DIG Establishment-II to take necessary action. In response to Data Entry Operator Asif Hameed’s request for official residence, the IGP instructed AIG Development to provide relief. On the request of the sister of the late DSP Saifullah Khan, the IGP directed RPO Bahawalpur to offer assistance. Regarding the promotion request of Inspector Muhammad Akmal, the IGP directed the Additional IG Punjab to take appropriate action.
For the ACR request of DSP Saifullah Bhatti, the IGP instructed AIG Discipline to provide relief. On the request of the wife of martyred Constable Amir Mushtaq, the IGP directed DIG Welfare and Finance to ensure necessary support. Regarding the transfer request of Constable Majid Ali, the IGP instructed DIG Establishment-II to process the request. On Constable Ghulam Mustafa’s request for financial assistance, the IGP directed DIG Welfare and Finance to provide relief. For the transfer request of Constable Muhammad Farooq, the IGP again directed DIG Establishment-II to take appropriate action.
Dr. Usman Anwar also issued instructions on several other matters related to discipline, administration, promotion, and welfare.
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests
Man commits suicide
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: Saeed Ghani3 minutes ago
-
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations3 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests3 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, business community: Nasi ..6 minutes ago
-
PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated6 minutes ago
-
PESCO launches new pension management system6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive accelerated to improve sanitation: DC28 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq commends diplomatic efforts of Asim Munir in US28 minutes ago
-
University of Sialkot (USKT) hosts SEE Pakistan 202528 minutes ago