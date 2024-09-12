IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 2.4 million for medical treatment of policemen injured in the line of duty

According to details, Rs. 1 million were released for treatment of constable Muhammad Salman Asghar of Sialkot, Head Constable Ashfaq Ahmad from Lahore has been awarded Rs.

700,000 for his medical expenses, while Constable Muhammad Zafarullah has been given Rs. 300,000. Additionally, Constable Muhammad Asif from Rawalpindi has been granted Rs. 300,000, and ASI Qamar Abbas allocated Rs. 100,000 for his treatment.

These officers sustained injuries while confronting criminal elements during their professional duties.