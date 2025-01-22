Open Menu

IGP Issues SOPs For Assisting Disabled Persons, Transgenders

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM

IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at providing enhanced support to mentally and physically disabled individuals, as well as transgender persons.

He stated that the police will offer comprehensive assistance, guidance, and services to those who have been victims of mental or physical abuse, gender discrimination, and crimes. He assured that law enforcement will respond swiftly to incidents involving these vulnerable groups, ensuring their safety and protection.

The IGP further affirmed that equal rights, dignity, respect, and protection will be upheld for individuals with mental and physical disabilities, as well as for transgender people. He outlined that specially trained crisis intervention officers will engage with affected individuals in a compassionate and respectful manner, aiming to de-escalate situations with tact and courtesy.

In emergency cases, the police will facilitate the safe transport of disabled individuals to medical professionals and treatment centers. Dr. Anwar stressed that the mental and physical conditions, as well as the gender dignity and privacy of affected individuals, will be prioritized. Furthermore, when detaining such individuals, police will adhere strictly to the newly established SOPs to ensure their rights are protected.

Female police officers will be tasked with conducting searches and providing assistance to mentally and physically disabled women and transgender persons. Additionally, the Additional IG of Training will oversee the implementation of specialized training for the police force to effectively engage with these individuals.

These measures are aimed at fostering an inclusive and compassionate approach to law enforcement, ensuring that vulnerable groups are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

