IGP Issues SOPs For Assisting Disabled Persons, Transgenders
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at providing enhanced support to mentally and physically disabled individuals, as well as transgender persons
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at providing enhanced support to mentally and physically disabled individuals, as well as transgender persons.
He stated that the police will offer comprehensive assistance, guidance, and services to those who have been victims of mental or physical abuse, gender discrimination, and crimes. He assured that law enforcement will respond swiftly to incidents involving these vulnerable groups, ensuring their safety and protection.
The IGP further affirmed that equal rights, dignity, respect, and protection will be upheld for individuals with mental and physical disabilities, as well as for transgender people. He outlined that specially trained crisis intervention officers will engage with affected individuals in a compassionate and respectful manner, aiming to de-escalate situations with tact and courtesy.
In emergency cases, the police will facilitate the safe transport of disabled individuals to medical professionals and treatment centers. Dr. Anwar stressed that the mental and physical conditions, as well as the gender dignity and privacy of affected individuals, will be prioritized. Furthermore, when detaining such individuals, police will adhere strictly to the newly established SOPs to ensure their rights are protected.
Female police officers will be tasked with conducting searches and providing assistance to mentally and physically disabled women and transgender persons. Additionally, the Additional IG of Training will oversee the implementation of specialized training for the police force to effectively engage with these individuals.
These measures are aimed at fostering an inclusive and compassionate approach to law enforcement, ensuring that vulnerable groups are treated with the respect and care they deserve.
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference4 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre4 minutes ago
-
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders4 minutes ago
-
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 18 minutes ago
-
Tanveer Machi gang busted8 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders8 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners8 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma8 minutes ago
-
10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected as Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK8 minutes ago
-
BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi visits GSAE Technical School Gulbahar8 minutes ago