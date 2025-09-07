Open Menu

IGP, Italian Police Head Discuss Enhanced Cooperation Against Terrorism, Narcotics, And Human Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with Major General Luigi Landoli, Head of International Police Cooperation Italy, at the Central Police Office on Sunday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and information sharing between Punjab Police and Italian Police in combating terrorism, narcotics, human smuggling, and trafficking.

Both sides agreed to enhance mutual benefit from criminal information exchange and bilateral experiences in police and traffic management systems. Senior Punjab Police officers briefed the Italian delegation on modern IT-based applications, policing reforms, Riot Management Police, CTD, Misaq Centers, and other initiatives for public safety and security. Consensus was also reached on officer training programs to benefit from each other’s expertise and technologies.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted the establishment of Virtual Women Police Stations, Virtual Centers for Child Safety, and Tahaffuz Centers for the protection of women, children, transgender persons, and vulnerable groups.

Major General Luigi Landoli appreciated Punjab Police’s innovative measures in public service delivery and its efforts to combat organized crime and terrorism.

Later, commemorative shields were exchanged. The Italian delegation included Regional Counter-Narcotics Coordinator Brigadier General Salvatore Labarbera, Colonel Marco Montelino (Special Forces), Colonel Roberto Mattai (Border Police & Immigration), Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Tesorino (International Police Operations), Lieutenant Colonel Constantino Scuderi (Liaison Officer for Pakistan), and Honorary Consul of Italy in Lahore, Fahad Iqbal.

From Punjab Police, Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhary, DIG Riot Management Police, SSP CTD, AIG Operations, AIG Admin, AIG Discipline, and other senior officers were present.

