IGP Joins Policemen In Iftar At Golra Mor

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

IGP joins policemen in Iftar at Golra Mor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Wednesday joined policemen of Eagle and Falcon Squad in Iftar dinner performing duties at Golra Mor.

SSP operations Faisal Kamran, SSP traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal and other senior officers of the capital police were also present on the occasion.

The Islamabad police chief express solidarity and boost morale of policemen and said he was proud of their services in this challenging time.

He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time.

He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with the same commitment and to win laurels for the force.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

