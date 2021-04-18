IGP joins policemen in `Iftar' at police picket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of `Faizabad', a police spokesman said on Sunday.

SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time. He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time and were on the front line in creating awareness against COVID-19.

The IGP said that citizens had also lauded the role of Islamabad police which struggled to curb spread of coronavirus and ensured safety to people.

He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with same commitment and to win laurel for the force.

The jawans were real assets of the force and their issues would be also resolved on priority basis, the IGP maintained.

He also urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in professional manner during the holy month of Ramadan and continue the work with zeal and zest showed during lockdown and phase of COVID-19.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

The purpose of this activity is to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they are standing on front line in fight against coronavirus and also accomplishing the prime responsibility of securing the lives of the people.