IGP joins policemen in `Iftar' at police picket

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of `Daman-e-Koh', a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of `Daman-e-Koh', a police spokesman said on Friday.

DIG (Headquarters), DG Safe City Project, SSP (Traffic), SSP (Security), AIG (Operations), Zonal SPs, SDPOs were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time. He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and properties of the citizens in this critical time and were on the front line in creating awareness against COVID-19.

The IGP said that citizens had also lauded the role of Islamabad police which struggled to curb spread of coronavirus and ensured safety to people. He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with same commitment and to win laurel for the force.

The jawans were real assets of the force and their issues would also be resolved on priority basis, the IGP maintained. He said that Islamabad police distributed ration among the poor with the help of philanthropists and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry which helped to bring citizens and police more close to each other.

He also urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in professional manner during the holy month of Ramazan and continue the work with zeal and zest showed during lockdown and phase of COVID-19.

The IGP said that personnel of Operation Wing headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed were performing very well. He directed all police officials to have `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

The purpose of this activity was to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they were standing on front line in fight against coronavirus and also accomplishing the prime responsibility of securing the lives of the people.