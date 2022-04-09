IGP joins policemen in 'Iftar', boost their morale

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Saturday joined policemen in 'Iftar' who were deputed on law and order duty in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Saturday joined policemen in 'Iftar' who were deputed on law and order duty in the Federal capital.

Senior officers of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion.

The Capital Police Chief encouraged the personnel and said every jawan of Islamabad police was determined to perform duties during the scorching heat.

"I am proud of the professionalism, bravery and good faith with which every officer of Islamabad Police has performed his duties during the last several days of political activities," said IGP.

He urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner during the holy month of Ramadan and continue the work with zeal and zest.

The purpose of this activity was to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time.

All the police officials also had `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties across the city.