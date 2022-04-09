UrduPoint.com

IGP Joins Policemen In 'Iftar', Boost Their Morale

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

IGP joins policemen in 'Iftar', boost their morale

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Saturday joined policemen in 'Iftar' who were deputed on law and order duty in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Saturday joined policemen in 'Iftar' who were deputed on law and order duty in the Federal capital.

Senior officers of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion.

The Capital Police Chief encouraged the personnel and said every jawan of Islamabad police was determined to perform duties during the scorching heat.

"I am proud of the professionalism, bravery and good faith with which every officer of Islamabad Police has performed his duties during the last several days of political activities," said IGP.

He urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner during the holy month of Ramadan and continue the work with zeal and zest.

The purpose of this activity was to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time.

All the police officials also had `Iftar' with their subordinates performing duties across the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Ramadan

Recent Stories

Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Isla ..

Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state

6 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar regrets over regime change attempts u ..

Hammad Azhar regrets over regime change attempts under int'l conspiracy

6 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate ..

Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate Azov Battalion Leaders From Ma ..

38 minutes ago
 Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising ..

Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

39 minutes ago
 FESCO distributes commendation certificates

FESCO distributes commendation certificates

39 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of L ..

Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of Luhansk - LPR

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.