IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards cash prizes of Rs one m to police officers, jawans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday awarded police officers and Jawans of seven districts with cash prizes and commendation certificates on excellent performance in line of duty.

It may be recalled that KP police has exhibited outstanding performance against the outlaws as well as implemented the government SOPs against the COVID-19 in its true spirit.

The IGP called the police officers and Jawans of 7 district who performed their assigned duties to the best of their capabilities where they were awarded cash prizes of Rs one million in a ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP appreciated the professional acumen and bravery of the awardees.

The IGP informed that KP police had always performed their duty as per the attached expectations of the public which has no parallel in the entire history.

He said that KP police was rendering sacrifices in line of duty and the whole nation was proud of it.

The IGP directed the awardees to fully concentrate on the professional obligation and serve the community to the best of their capabilities. The seven districts awarded one million rupees included DIKhan, Nowshera, Mohmand, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan and district Tank.

Additional IGP Headquarters, Additional IGP Investigation, Commandant Elite Force, DIG Special Branch, COS to IGP and DIG Finance were also present in the ceremony.