IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directs To Replicate Hazara Police Initiatives Aiming Better Traffic Control

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs to replicate Hazara police initiatives aiming better traffic control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has directed police force to replicate initiatives of Hazara traffic force initiatives in their respective jurisdiction and send compliance report to respective superiors at the earliest.

According to a circular issued by Central Police Office (CPO) here Wednesday, the directives have been given to to all Regional Police Officers and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

It may be recalled that Citizen Traffic Management Committee comprising Hazara police, Private education Network, Trade Associations, Members of Bar Associations, Transport Union, media and civil society forwarded recommendations for streamlining traffic in Hazara including denying petrol to without helmet and underage motorcyclists and discouraging addicts from driving public vehicles and one wheeling.

After implementing committee's recommendations a visible was witnessed in Hazara traffic.

KP IGP decided to replicate Hazara traffic plan in the whole province and issued a special circular to all Regional Police Officers and CCPO in which they were directed to introduce traffic initiatives in their respective region on the pattern of Hazara police and send the compliance report.

IGP also stressed the need for coordinated efforts and close liaison amongst different department for bringing improvement in traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan

