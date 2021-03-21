IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pays surprise visit across Peshawar City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi paid a surprise visit to Peshawar city and adjoining areas late last night to review security arrangements and check the deployment of the police force on their respective points.

The IGP made a whirlwind tour of Gulberg Police Station, Hayatabad Police Station, Jamrud Police Station, Landikotal Police Station and Machni Check Post late last night and inspected the record, people in the police lock-up.

The IGP inspected the CCTV system installed inside the police stations, checked the records of the police stations in detail, got complete information about the vehicles and asked the police personnel on duty about their duties.

The IGP Sanaullah Abbasi also sought information from the police about their problems. The IGP met the accused in the police lock-up and spoke to them in detail about the attitude of the police and the facilities provided and the problems faced.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in the history of the province, a police chief visited police stations and the city during the night and checked security deployment on various locations setup at the entry and exit points.

The IGP said that protection of life and property of the people is our top priority and all resources are being utilized to ensure this. CCPO Peshawar, SSP Operations, SSP Traffic and other concerned police officers on the occasion, accompanied the IGP.