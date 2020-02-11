UrduPoint.com
IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits KPITB

Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday visited KP Technology Board (KPITB) on the invitation of Adviser to Chief Minister on Science Technology & Information Technology, Ziaullah Khan Bangash

During the visit, IGP was briefed about different initiatives of KPITB including ITELAA, a Digital Reporting Hub.

Ziaullah Bangash told that ITELAA platform was first step towards digitalizing police department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that ITELAA was a web-based automation platform for digitization of police FIR reporting system.

The platform was piloted in District Malakand under which a central command and control room was established to monitor centrally connected 14 post of levy and six Chowkis.

The platform also provides operators with online supervision of Malakand levies force's operations through vehicle tracking system, records the attendance of personnel employed with Malakand levies force and also leave approval system.

It is worth mentioning that in pilot phase, twenty-four registers being used by Malakand levies force in have been digitized and so far more than 4,200 FIRs and 219,260 Roznamchas have been registered through ITELAA.

IGP appreciated the initiative and suggested some proposals to enhance performance of ITELLA-Digital Reporting Hub.

