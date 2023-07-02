IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits the Tourists Facilitation Center in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :In order to enhance tourist facilitation and provide the necessary support, the Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, paid a visit to the Tourists Facilitation Center established by the Traffic Police at Dhamtoor bypass road Abbottabad.

The aim of the IG KPK visit was to ensure the smooth arrival and stay of tourists in the Galiyat region while offering them a range of services and assistance.

Upon arrival, Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur was warmly welcomed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Omar Tufail Gandapur and Superintendent of Traffic Police Arif Javaid Khan.

Inspector General during his tour of the Tourists Facilitation Center inspected the reception camp and the mobile canteen which were established specially to cater to the needs of the tourists.

During the visit, Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur expressed the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to upholding the rich tradition of hospitality and ensuring a comfortable experience for tourists arriving from different parts of the country.

He emphasized that no fines should be imposed on tourists during the Eid holidays, but rather, they should be welcomed with cold water as a gesture of warmth and hospitality. This approach aims to promote tourism and create a positive impression on visitors, encouraging them to revisit their respective cities with good memories, adding the IGP said.