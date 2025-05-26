Open Menu

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits Tourist Facilitation Camp In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits tourist facilitation camp in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, paid a visit to the tourist information and facilitation camp set up by Abbottabad Traffic Police to assist and guide tourists visiting the region.

He was accompanied by DIG Hazara Range Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, SSP Traffic Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Khan, and other senior police officials.

During the visit, the IGP was briefed by the DPO and SSP Traffic about the various facilities being offered at the camp for the convenience of tourists.

The camp provides guidance along with complimentary refreshments, including tea, juice, green tea, and snacks for children.

The IGP thoroughly inspected the arrangements and lauded the efforts of the traffic police in promoting tourism and ensuring visitor comfort.

He also interacted with tourists from other provinces who were present at the camp. The tourists expressed their appreciation for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's initiative, acknowledging its positive role in facilitating tourism and enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

7 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

7 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

21 minutes ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

37 minutes ago
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

52 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan