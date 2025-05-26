IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visits Tourist Facilitation Camp In Abbottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, paid a visit to the tourist information and facilitation camp set up by Abbottabad Traffic Police to assist and guide tourists visiting the region.
He was accompanied by DIG Hazara Range Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, SSP Traffic Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Khan, and other senior police officials.
During the visit, the IGP was briefed by the DPO and SSP Traffic about the various facilities being offered at the camp for the convenience of tourists.
The camp provides guidance along with complimentary refreshments, including tea, juice, green tea, and snacks for children.
The IGP thoroughly inspected the arrangements and lauded the efforts of the traffic police in promoting tourism and ensuring visitor comfort.
He also interacted with tourists from other provinces who were present at the camp. The tourists expressed their appreciation for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's initiative, acknowledging its positive role in facilitating tourism and enhancing the overall experience for visitors.
