IGP KP awards police officers for professional excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that police officers and jawans who excel in line of duty would be generously awarded and encouraged at every forum.

This, he said, while distributing cash and commendation certificates amongst the Peshawar, Haripur and Tank police officers and jawans at a ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday.

It is worthy to mention here that Peshawar police during a crackdown had successfully traced and arrested several car-lifters, mobile snatchers, dacoits and recovered stolen items from their possession.

Similarly, Haripur police had also shown their best performance and exhibited exemplary bravery in a raid on proclaimed offenders involved in murders, attempted murders and kidnapping cases while Tank police have also exhibited extraordinary performance of valour and courage in two separate encounters against miscreants and eliminated the terrorist groups.

Addressing the ceremony, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan appreciated the professionalism and hard work of the police teams in these cases. He said that tracing and arresting the real accused and recovering the stolen items spoke of the professional commitment and best policing of the KP police.

The IGP said that credit was equally going to the other law security forces, which extended much needed help to KP police and due to their best coordination even the challenging cases are being worked out quickly.

The IGP further informed that being a force commander it was a matter of great pleasure and professional satisfaction to award jawans for good work and urged the awardees to take every incident as a challenge and put their best for tracing the real accused and thus bring more success and laurels for the KP police.

The IGP awarded police officers and jawans with cash prizes and commendation certificates. They included Peshawar police SSP Operation Haroon-ur-Rasheed, SP Faqir Abad Circle Dr. Muhammad Umar, SP Cantt Peshawar Waqas Rafiq, SP Faqir Abad Syed Talal Ahmad Shah, SDPO Cantt Inspector Sajjad Hussain Khan, SHO East Cantt Inspector NaeemHaider, SHO Police Station Town Sub Inspector Ibrahim Khan, PASI Salman Latif, Ababeel Squad constablesSadaqat Shah, Muhammad Umair, Imran and Tariq Ahmad, District Haripur police SHO KotNajeebUllah Inspector Arif Khan, SHO Srai Saleh Inspector Imtiaz Khan, ASI Tariq Saleem, Constables Zubair, Qadeer and Bilal, District Tank police Constables Kaleemullah Jan, Jehanzeb, Eid-ur-Rahman, Muhammad Zubair, Shaukat Ullah and Latif Khan.