IGP KP Chairs Meeting Of Police Executive Welfare Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

IGP KP chairs meeting of Police Executive Welfare Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a meeting of Police Executive Welfare Committee in Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued here, Chairman Police Executive Welfare Committee Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Headquarters, DIG Finance, AIG legal and Budget officer attended the meeting.

Additional IGP HQRs briefed the IGP about the performance of the police welfare committee during the last 10 months of the current year.

The IGP was informed that a total of two high-level meetings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Welfare Committee were held during the last 10 months in which applications submitted by the police personnel, including police officials from merged districts, for approval of welfare fund in different categories were reviewed.

After scrutiny of all applications, various decisions were taken on them. In these meetings total amount of Rs 274,000,000 were approved in different categories for the welfare of the cops.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 4,730,000 in respect of burial charges after the death of cops to the legal heirs of deceased police officials were released.

Likewise, the IGP was further informed that 2685 police officials of different units, who could not bear the treatment expenses of their ailing parents and children were given Rs 41,889,274 for best treatment.

Moreover, 465 officials were given loan amounting to Rs 63,241,315 while 1047 officials were given Rs 34,566,000 in respect of dowry fund and Rs 26,166,000 were released to widows of 628 police officials. The chairman of the committee also briefed the IGP that an amount of Rs 103,458,000 in respect of scholarship fund were released and the police officials who embraced martyrdom or got injured in line of duty were released Rs 98,300,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that payment of the approved amounts to all officials were made through cross cheques so as to ensure transparency.

Moreover, the meeting of police executive welfare committee is being held on regular basis in which all the submitted applications of the police officials are being reviewed, scrutinized and sincere efforts are being made for redressal of the confronting problems and difficulties of the force/jawans.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi regularly directs all police high ups from time to time to take special interest in the welfare of the force who are the real asset and solve their problems on priority basis.

