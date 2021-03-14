UrduPoint.com
IGP KP Condoled Death Of Umer Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

IGP KP condoled death of Umer Afridi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) ::Inspector General Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abassi had visited residence of late Umer Afridi in Babri Banda Kohat to condole his death and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise with his family.

IGP had met his son Justice Yahya and the rest of the family members and had offered Fatiha for the departed soul who had breathed his last while offering prayer.

