IGP KP Denies Reports About Stopping Long March Participants

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Monday contradicted reports circulating on social media regarding phone calls from the Federal Capital to the police for stopping participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

No phone call had been received from any Federal Government department in that regard, the IGP said in a video message.

Some anti-social elements, he said, were spreading rumours to achieve their nefarious designs and the masses should not heed to them.

IGP Ansari said foolproof security would be provided to the participants of May 25 long march in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The KP Police would perform their professional obligation of protecting the life and property of people in the best possible manner rising above political affiliations, he added.

