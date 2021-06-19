IGP KP directs for making general public part of policing team

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Saturday directed the officers concerned to make general public part of their team for eliminating crimes on grassroots level and to create crime free society.

He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting in Central Police Office here. The meeting besides others was attended by Additional IGs, DIGs, CCPO, DG PCU, and IGs of police department.

The meeting discussed in detail several matters pertaining to improvement in policing standard, serving the masses and increase in employment besides capacity building of existing policemen.

Addressing the participants, IGP said to keep a vigilant-eye on movement of anti-social elements and take stern actions against those sabotaging the peace in the province. He said serving the masses was main responsibility of the police department and added that KP police are always ready to maintain peace and stability in the region at any cost.

He said that we could achieve the target of crime free society by promotion of mental health and stress management, implementation of mental legislation, imparting of forensic mental health education, childabuse and legal medical treatment.