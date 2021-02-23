UrduPoint.com
IGP KP Directs Installation Of E-procurement System In Police Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:57 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi directed the concerned police high ups on Tuesday for installation of e-procurement system for disposing of all procurement related matters through modern computerized system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi directed the concerned police high ups on Tuesday for installation of e-procurement system for disposing of all procurement related matters through modern computerized system.

According to the press release, under this automotive system, the whole procurement process in Police Force would be made computerized that would not only bring transparency in process of departmental purchase and sale, rather all related matters would be disposed of on time and in effective manner.

The step would further build the confidence of the people on Police Department that is reflective of the vision of police.

It merits to mention here that Police Department would also hire services of KP Information Technology board (KP-ITB) for introducing e-procurement.

The IGP has said that the use of electronic technology in procurement for police would help promote transparency in all affairs and particularly in financial affairs rather would also main high quality and principles in all tenders, auction of goods and sale and purchase by the Police Department.

Similarly, it would also generate competition trend between different companies and help guarantee the purchase of high standard goods.

