IGP KP Directs Police To Remain High Alert In Wake Of Indian Unprovoked Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, here Wednesday directed the officers and personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to remain present and alert at their respective stations.
He instructed them to maintain coordination with military authorities within their jurisdictions to provide assistance as per operational requirements, handle any emergency situations, monitor suspicious activities, and actively support patrolling and search operations in their areas.
In his statement, the IGP instructed police officers to provide full support to the district administration in maintaining law and order, ensuring continuity of essential services, facilitating evacuation and relief efforts if needed, and maintaining supply chains and logistics.
He urged officers to fully implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection and to be thoroughly prepared in this regard. The Inspector General will also hold a meeting with provincial officers today.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP KP directs police to remain high alert in wake of Indian unprovoked aggression6 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab condemns Indian aggression; hails Pak armed forces6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt strongly condemns Indian aggression16 minutes ago
-
Schools, colleges in ICT to remain closed amid tensions16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt issues comprehensive advisory; emergency preparedness in light of Indian unprovoked aggressi ..16 minutes ago
-
O/A Level exam to go ahead as per schedule on May 71 hour ago
-
Mushaal condemns Indian missile strikes on innocent people1 hour ago
-
US closely monitoring situation between Pakistan and India: Rubio1 hour ago
-
Educational institutions closed, BISE (Inter) exam postponed for 7th May1 hour ago
-
Bilawal condemns cowardly Indian attack on Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto condemns India's unlawful attack on Pakistan1 hour ago
-
India admits defeat by raising white flag at Line of Control: Tarar2 hours ago