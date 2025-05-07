Open Menu

IGP KP Directs Police To Remain High Alert In Wake Of Indian Unprovoked Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM

IGP KP directs police to remain high alert in wake of Indian unprovoked aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, here Wednesday directed the officers and personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to remain present and alert at their respective stations.

He instructed them to maintain coordination with military authorities within their jurisdictions to provide assistance as per operational requirements, handle any emergency situations, monitor suspicious activities, and actively support patrolling and search operations in their areas.

In his statement, the IGP instructed police officers to provide full support to the district administration in maintaining law and order, ensuring continuity of essential services, facilitating evacuation and relief efforts if needed, and maintaining supply chains and logistics.

He urged officers to fully implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection and to be thoroughly prepared in this regard. The Inspector General will also hold a meeting with provincial officers today.

