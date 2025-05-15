IGP KP Directs Strict Security For Foreign Nationals; CPEC Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday held a video link conference with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) across the province to review law and order, ongoing operations, and the security of foreign nationals, particularly those working on national and international development projects
During the conference held at Central Police Office Peshawar, senior police officials including Additional IGPs for Operations, Headquarters, Internal Accountability, Special Branch, the Commandant Frontier Reserve Police, Chief Capital City Police Officer Peshawar, and DIGs of CTD, IT, SSU, and AIG Operations participated in person, while RPOs and DPOs joined via video link.
The IGP directed that strict security measures be ensured for foreign workers, especially those engaged in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He instructed the formation of a comprehensive mechanism to ensure foolproof protection, emphasizing proper documentation and enforcement of these measures.
He also called for security audits with assistance from the Special Branch and improvement of wireless communication systems.
The meeting also reviewed actions under the National Action Plan, with instructions to intensify search and strike operations, and to initiate intelligence-based actions against criminal and terrorist elements at the district level.
In addition, progress on ongoing police projects such as Police Service Centers, driving schools, Safe City projects, and infrastructure development was reviewed.
The IGP stressed ensuring quality construction, transparent use of funds, and equipping state-of-the-art service centers with modern technology and public-friendly facilities.
He instructed all officers to digitize police records, ensure prompt registration of FIRs without delay, and make reporting rooms more accessible and citizen-focused.
The IGP reaffirmed that ensuring law and order and protecting life and property across the province remains the top priority of the police.
He emphasized that the KP Police will fulfill its responsibilities with utmost dedication, professionalism, and in line with public expectations.
