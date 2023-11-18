Open Menu

IGP KP Inaugurates Command, Control Center In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IGP KP inaugurates command, control center in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Saturday paid a visit to the Mansehra district where he inaugurated the newly established Command and Control Center equipped with CCTV cameras.

During the inauguration ceremony, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan was joined by Regional Police Officer Hazara, Ijaz Khan, District Police Officer Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, and other police officials.

A smartly turned-out police contingent also presented him with a guard of honour on his arrival at the police command and control centre in Mansehra, later he also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Mansehra Police.

DPO Mansehra briefed the IGP on the details of the CCTV camera system.

The DPO provided insights into the CCTV camera infrastructure, revealing that over 300 cameras have been placed on internal and external routes, markets, and various locations across the district.

A dedicated technical staff has been assigned to monitor the cameras 24/7 from the newly established control room. Plans for further expansion of the CCTV network are also in the pipeline.

The IGP was also engaged in meetings with community leaders, religious scholars, DRC members, traders' associations, press club members, and other intellectuals.

Discussions focused on recommendations and solutions related to the Mansehra district and its police force. The IGP expressed confidence in resolving the identified issues and underlined the commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment.

As part of these efforts, four new police stations have been established in Mansehra, bringing the total to 17, and two new police posts have been added to enhance safety and security in the region.

