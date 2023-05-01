(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Monday offered condolences to the family of martyred Sub-Inspector Abdullah and inspected the damaged police station of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD in Kabal at district Swat, which had been destroyed in twin explosions on April 25.

He inspected the dilapidated building of CTD Police Station and assessed the damages. He directed the authorities concerned to rebuild the police station as soon as possible.

Later, the IGP visited the house of martyred CTD's Sub Inspector Abdullah in Manglor area, where he met with the heirs of Shaheed Sub-Inspector and offered his condolence.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in life hereafter and to grant the bereaved family members the courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

Earlier, Akhtar Hayat Khan also visited Swat Police Station and reviewed the records of Hawalat Barracks and spoke with on-duty police officers and jawans. He directed them to remain vigilant and maintain security with professional exuberance.

On this occasion, the IG encouraged the police jawans and listened to their problems. IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also laid a wreath at the police memorial.